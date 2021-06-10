Lynch takes first electric Volvo digger

Lynch's Volvo ECR25

Lynch trialled the zero-tail swing electric Volvo ECR25 across three sites and got positive feedback from both its operators and customers.

It has now taken delivery of the first machine, with two more on order for delivery in the next couple of months.

One of the operators reported: “The excavator is powerful, and you barely notice any difference to its diesel counterpart, with smooth hydraulics, grading, tracking and slewing. It is a very good machine.”

The fully electric design means that as well as having no engine emissions is it much quitter than a diesel machine and there are lower vibrations.

Lynch director Chris Gill said: “We are focused on our sustainability plan and our carbon footprint as a business. We spoke with [Volvo dealer] SMT GB in 2020, and as soon as we knew these products were available, we expressed interest in trialling it. We received fantastic feedback from operators and customers on the three separate trials we carried out. To place a multiple machine order with SMT GB, makes complete sense.”

