EBITDA before exceptional and non recurring items grew 28% year-on-year, and 10% like-for-like, to £124.4m, with EBITDA margin up 40bp year-on-year to 7.2%. The group's secured order book was £9.8b on 30 September, from £9.1bn a year ago.

M Group reported increased activity in Water, Technology & Communications, Transport, and Energy Infrastructure, with recent acquisitions supporting its performance.

The results report says that the integration of Telent, BGEN and Aran has increased technical depth, backed by a more focused operating structure. As an example, it cited the success of the technical services (formerly BGEN) and transport divisions in securing a refurbishment contract at Gatwick. The new technical services business delivered around £40m of new capital project awards, including projects for Acciona, AstraZeneca and Cranswick Foods.