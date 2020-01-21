M25 maintenance workers resolve pay dispute

The M25

The Unite union had balloted its members at Connect Plus for industrial action after an initial pay deal was vetoed by senior management.

However, after the ballot closed on 13th January, a revised offer of a one-year pay deal worth 3.2% and £250 per worker was proposed. This new pay offer was overwhelmingly accepted by members.

A total of 250 workers who work from six depots located around the M25 will benefit from the pay deal.

Connect Plus Services is a joint venture between Balfour Beatty and Egis Road Operations. According to Unite, it had initially agreed a two-year deal with Connect Plus worth 6.25% plus a £500 bonus but Balfour Beatty’s people then stepped in to block it, which is what sparked the dispute.

Unite regional officer Malcolm Bonnett said: “This is an excellent pay deal that has been secured by our members standing together. The deal shows what can be achieved through negotiations.

“Unite will now be working with the companies concerned to build on this agreement in order to ensure that industrial relations are enhanced and strengthened in the future.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk