Mac starts £5m Birmingham college building

CG model of the planned teaching block

The 1500 sqm three-storey building will have 13 classrooms, including an ICT laboratory and a digital lounge. It will also have staff offices and meeting rooms and offices, as well as a break-out lounge for students.

The new building, within the existing college campus in Balsall Heath, will primarily be used for business studies. Designed by architect Glancy Nicholls, it will feature a brick work and copper cladding exterior, and a single storey entrance and reception facing the campus.

Sustainable features include green and blue roof systems to attenuate stormwater into the main drainage system, roof-mounted photovoltaic arrays and air source heat pump systems. Inside, there will be underfloor heating with natural and mechanical ventilation.

Ramboll is the project’s structural engineer, DW Pointer is building service es engineer and Virtus is project manager.

The scheme is the first for Mac from the Procure Partnerships West Midlands Framework.

The works also include landscaping on the site. Completion is expected in the first quarter of 2023.

