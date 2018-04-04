Mace and Jacobs win UK pavilion at Dubai Expo

A joint venture of Mace and Jacobs has been chosen as the government's delivery partner for the UK Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Expo 2020 Dubai will run for six months from 20 October 2020 and is expected to attract 25 million visitors, with 70% coming from outside the UAE.

Secretary of state for international trade Dr Liam Fox announced in October 2017 that the theme for the UK’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai would be “Global Britain – Innovating for a Shared Future’.

Mace and Jacobs will act as the Department for International Trade’s delivery partner, managing the design, procurement and construction of the Pavilion in the run up to the opening of the Expo in October 2020.

Mace previously provided project management services for the iconic ‘Seed Cathedral’, designed by Thomas Heatherwick as the UK’s Pavilion at the Shanghai World Expo 2010.

The Mace/Jacobs joint venture is currently also delivering design, construction and operations management for the wider Expo 2020 Dubai host site. Mace was appointed to Expo 2020 in 2014 and now has more than 80 staff working on the programme from its regional hub office in Dubai.

Laura Faulkner, UK commissioner general, Department for International Trade, said: “We’re very excited to be working with Mace to deliver the UK Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. The legacy of the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games continues to perpetuate with top UK companies such as Mace building on their world class project delivery reputation to support the delivery of a priority UK project, UK at Expo 2020 Dubai. The UK presence in Dubai promises to be award-winning and world class and we’re pleased to be working with Mace on this incredible project.’

Jason Millett, Mace’s chief operating office for consultancy, said: “We’re honoured that the Department for International Trade has put its faith in us to deliver this hugely symbolic project on behalf of the UK. Mace’s involvement in 2010’s ‘Seed Cathedral’ in Shanghai was a landmark moment for the company, so it’s tremendously gratifying to be given the chance to deliver a second iconic Pavilion for the UK. The Department is doing vital work strengthening our economic relationships across the world and preparing for Britain’s future outside of the EU, and we’re very proud to be supporting that effort.”