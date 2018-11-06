Mace appoints northern property director

Colin Harvey

Colin Harvey spent the first 16 years of his career with John Laing Construction, then 11 years with Bovis and seven years with Capita. Since 2015 he had been with Jaguar Land Rover as head of property programmes delivery, with a £1bn construction portfolio.

Mace’s northern property division, of which he is now director, has close to 100 staff at offices in Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool, Hull and Edinburgh.

Colin Harvey said: “I’ve watched the growth and development of Mace with admiration since the business was first established by some of my former Bovis colleagues many years ago. I can relate to the can-do attitude and the client-centric culture that has been adopted by Mace and helped to develop an impressive portfolio of significant projects throughout the country and around the world.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back to work in the north and helping the well-established team to enhance their presence even further across the region.”

Mark Holmes, chief operating officer for consultancy at Mace, said: “Colin has had an impressive career and has built an exceptional reputation in the British construction industry.”