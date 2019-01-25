Mace brings CTO into the boardroom

Stephen Jeffery has been with Mace for 23 years

The company said that putting its chief technical officer (CTO) on the board was ‘a public demonstration of how serious our commitment is’ to delivering its 2022 business strategy, which was launched last year.

One of the four priorities outlined in the strategy is to 'drive innovation to improve service excellence', investing 3% of turnover in innovation. A group technical services team is also being established with a mandate to make it happen.

Stephen Jeffery will work with head of innovation Matt Gough, chief information officer Michelle Barkess and corporate strategy director Mandy Willis “to drive innovation through the business”, the company said.

Chief executive Mark Reynolds said: "I am pleased to welcome Stephen to the group board. He has been a valuable part of the Mace team for over 20 years, but over the last eight months he has proved the value and impact that the role of chief technical officer can make.

“Stephen's appointment to our group board will ensure that we can continue to pursue a better way of doing things, transform ourselves at pace and can continue to deliver on our clients’ ambitions for the future.”

Stephen Jeffery said: "I feel immensely proud to have started in this industry as an apprentice, joining Mace 23 years ago as an MEP manager and to have now reached this position. It shows that no matter what discipline you focus on during your career you can always diversify to suit your career aspirations and with the right support achieve your ambitions.

“I look forward to supporting our clients on their journeys and bringing the very best practice and insight to their projects.”