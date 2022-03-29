Mace Consult creates COO role

Richard Green

Richard Green joins Mace Consult from the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA), where he was managing director of the corporate centre.

At Mace he reports to Mace Consult chief executive Jason Millett, working alongside Davendra Dabasia, managing director for international consultancy, and Dan Easthope, managing director for property UK and Europe.

His new role is to lead consultancy practice groups and identify areas worthy of investment.

Richard Green began his career in the Royal Engineers before joining Bechtel in 2020 on the Crossrail project. After a year with Amey he then spent seven years with Jacobs, where his responsibilities included work on the Palace of Westminster restoration and refurbishment project.

Richard Green said that he wanted to “empower our teams to exceed our clients’ expectations and deliver iconic projects”.

Jason Millett said: “In his new role as Consult COO, Richard will be able to drive our expertise in data management and cost consultancy to ensure we deliver best in class services and distinctive value for our clients globally.”

