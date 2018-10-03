Mace director becomes RLB partner

Steve Gillingham

Quantity surveyor Steve Gillingham joins RLB from Mace where he was most recently regional director responsible for strategic and operational management in the north of England and Scotland.

Alongside running RLB's public sector business, he will support the growth of its regional business in Manchester.

Steve Gillingham joined Mace in London in 2004 and moved to the Manchester office in 2005. He said: “RLB’s exceptional growth over the last few years attracted me to the business. I am looking forward to driving customer service and delivery with our public sector clients across the UK, and adding to our strong presence in Manchester.”

RLB UK board director Dean Sheehy said: “We are delighted to welcome Steve as a partner to RLB. Having worked across many sectors, from commercial and residential to urban regeneration, his appointment as national head of public sector will continue to strengthen our relationships with local authority clients across our UK business.

“Joining our senior management team in Manchester, Steve’s extensive experience and knowledge, including his role on the board of the Northern Powerhouse, will be a fantastic addition for RLB.”