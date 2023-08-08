Mace director Tate moves to Reds10

Shaun Tate

Shaun Tate has joined Reds10 from Mace, where he was a director for 17 years and lately in charge of the Mace Tech business unit, leading its prefabrication programmes.

His move comes shortly after Reds10 posted financial results showing fourfold growth in just three years, with revenue of £83.8m in the year to 31st March 2023.

Shaun Tate has been hire to help drive the next phase of the company’s growth trajectory –

building on its platform approach, harnessing more production and delivery methodologies and driving operational efficiencies.

Chief executive Matt Bennion said: “Like us, Shaun is passionate about changing our industry and is a real innovator in the delivery of high-quality off-site construction. His major project experience and drive will help us to accelerate our ambition to become the leader in a new breed of tier one contractors so that clients have a viable and sustainable alternative to traditional delivery. Together, we will continue to challenge and push what the construction industry can and should be, with MMC and technology at its core.”

Shaun Tate added: “I genuinely believe that our industry is at a crossroads and we have a unique opportunity to redefine how the built environment is delivered. Off-site construction methods offer an opportunity to drive more intelligent solutions that will enable clients to benefit from a far more predictable and controlled construction delivery experience. Our clients deserve far better from our industry and Reds10 offers the repeatable, predictable consistent outcomes that enable them to achieve higher performing buildings with full confidence in delivery every time. Reds10’s platform approach, focus on product innovations that meet client needs and vertically integrated model are unique in our industry and mean that we control every step of the production process and our own destiny when it comes to delivery, by driving a production mindset and deploying the right technology through ever more powerful digital platforms.

“To be part of a team with a shared vision of a better future and an insatiable desire to drive our industry and lead a revolutionary change for the better, is something that genuinely excites me, and I can’t wait to get started.”

