Mace drafted in to support northern rail ambitions

Under the new contract, Mace takes responsibility for project controls, project management, stakeholder management and commercial support.

Officially titles ‘programme support office partner’, Mace will add its input to the already well-established programme management capabilities needed to deliver the £39bn programme.

Mace personnel will work within the programme support office for the next 12 months or more, helping to strengthen the strategic outline case, establishing viable route options, identifying best links to HS2 and lobbying for government support.

Jason Millett, chief executive of Mace’s consultancy operations, said: “I am in no doubt that the ambitious and exciting plans for Northern Powerhouse Rail are fundamental to levelling-up our economy and creating opportunities for communities and businesses to thrive across the region. As such, I’m delighted to be able to continue our excellent relationship with Transport for the North and the NPR team.”

He said: “Delivering NPR will transform the way people travel and work across the North of England, providing fast, frequent and reliable connectivity. As the nation looks to re-emerge from the coronavirus pandemic with even greater resolve, this programme will be critical to recovery, futureproofing the UK’s low carbon transport needs, and addressing regional disparities and inequalities.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk