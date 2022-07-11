Mace Dragados set to adopt hydrogen power

AFC's Power Tower fuel cell generator system

AFC Energy, a leading provider of hydrogen power generation technologies, has revealed that it has reached agreement with Mace Dragados for the deployment of a Power Tower fuel cell generator system.

“The Power Tower hydrogen power generator will be leased to the Mace Dragados Joint Venture for deployment at a high-profile UK infrastructure project during the second half of 2022,” AFC said. “The project client will provide full details of the deployment in due course.”

Mace Dragados is HS2 Ltd’s main works contractor for the construction of Euston station in London and Birmingham Curzon Street station. HS2 Ltd is an enthusiastic advocate of trials with zero emission technologies.

AFC added: “This agreement is the basis for a longer-term collaboration to support Mace Dragados' sustainability aspirations through adoption of zero emission energy where grid supply is constrained.

Kier and Keltbray have also been trialling AFC’s fuel cell generators as part of AFC’s push-pull marketing strategy. Ultimately it hopes to sell its generators to plant hire companies and create a critical mass of large-scale fuel cell system deployment. Until then, it is working with end-user contractors to generate familiarity with, and support for, its systems.

AFC Energy chief executive Adam Bond said: "Our new Power Towers represent a significant step forward in hydrogen fuel cell technology. We are now working with a number of UK and European construction companies and are accelerating progress towards establishing a critical mass of large-scale deployment across these regions to enable the construction sector and other temporary power operators to transition away from highly pollutant diesel generators."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk