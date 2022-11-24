Mace Dragados trials hydrogen generator

The H-Power Tower is supplied by AFC Energy

An AFC Energy H-Power Tower is being used on the Mace Dragados JV site to provide mobile emission free charging for a fully electric JCB telehandler.

The H-Power Tower is also being used to charge lighting towers and a water pump on the site.

Mace Dragados programme director Ben Wheeldon said: “This is the second of three alternative-fuel cell generators we have brought to our Euston station site this year, making clear our commitment to supporting HS2 with its aspiration to help drive a low carbon future in the UK.

“By using the electricity generated by the AFC Energy’s unit to power a very visible piece of equipment that we use on site each and every day, we’re reminding our workforce of the need to put decarbonisation at the forefront of our industry’s thinking and encouraging them to bring their own innovative ideas to Euston.”

AFC Energy chief executive Adam Bond added: “Our H-Power Tower has demonstrated that it is a reliable, and highly efficient alternative to fossil fuel-based generators. The H-Power Tower’s ability to support HS2, Europe’s largest construction project with clean and consistent power is irrefutable proof of concept for our technology. Hydrogen has the power to revolutionise construction, helping the industry meet its decarbonisation goals and reach net zero.”

Kier and Keltbray have also been trialling AFC’s fuel cell generators as part of AFC’s push-pull marketing strategy. Ultimately it hopes to sell its generator-towers to hire companies and create a critical mass of large-scale fuel cell system deployment. Until then, it is working with end-user contractors to generate familiarity with, and support for, its systems.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk