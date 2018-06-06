Mace extends Olympic legacy role

CGI of the East Bank development in Stratford

The £1.1bn project brings together several education and cultural organisations, including the London College of Fashion, the Victoria & Albert Museum (V&A), the Smithsonian Institution, Sadler's Wells Theatre and the BBC.

East Bank, in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, will also be home to a new campus for University College London, called UCL East.

Mace will lead project and construction management on the V&A East museum, Sadler’s Wells East theatre, London College of Fashion’s campus and the BBC Concert Hall.

Procurement of a main contractor has begun and the timetable envisages the development opening from 2022.

East Bank will be spread across three sites – UCL East, Stratford Waterfront (BBC, the V&A including a partnership with the Smithsonian Institution, Sadler’s Wells and UAL’s London College of Fashion) and Here East (the V&A's new Collection & Research Centre, and an existing space for UCL).

The Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government has allocated £151m to deliver East Bank and the Mayor of London has given £385m.

Mace has worked on the London 2012 Olympic & Paralympic Games from the bid stage to the current legacy, incorporating partnership roles throughout the delivery of the games, transformation of the venues and infrastructure in legacy including the Olympic Stadium and the Stratford Waterfront cultural and education district.

Since September 2011, Mace has worked with the London Legacy Development Corporation on legacy conversion and enhancements.

London Legacy Development Corporation chief executive Lyn Garner said: “Mace has a long and successful record of working on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, they have provided us with an excellent team and we are confident they will deliver to a high standard.”