Mace gets to work on £130m Finsbury tower

The building is being substantially extended upwards, from 16 to 29 storeys

The speculative £130m Hylo project at 103–105 Bunhill Row in Finsbury, London EC1, previously called the Finsbury Tower, is being developed by private equity real estate investor CIT. Mace has already been working on the project all year and is expected to complete construction in the second quarter of 2020.

CIT achieved planning permission for the site in 2017 and spearheaded plans to extend the existing tower by 13 storeys. Designed by HCL Architects with interiors by Stiff + Trevillion, HYLO delivers 261,143 sqft of office space, 17,130 sqft of retail and over 11,000 sq ft in terraces across four floors providing multiuse spaces, for work, rest and play. HYLO will also introduce over 20,000 sq ft of new public realm.

The project team also includes HCL Architects and structural engineer AKT.

Leasing agents are now looking for tenants for the tower.