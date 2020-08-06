Mace helps Berkshire council with solar aspirations

Mace will manage the design, supply, installation and commissioning of rooftop photovoltaic solar panels at six sites across West Berkshire.

The pilot project is expected to generate around 600,000kWh of energy a year as part of the council’s wider plan to be carbon neutral by 2030.

It is the first community municipal investment (CMI) scheme in the UK, which gives residents an opportunity to invest directly into the district’s energy venture.

Mace secured the project management role through the Crown Commercial Service’s heat networks & electricity generation assets framework, which is also known as Helga.

Javid Khaliq, business unit director for energy & utilities at Mace, said: “As an organisation with our own progressive environmental aspirations, the impact this project will have on reducing carbon emissions makes it an especially pleasing win for Mace, and I’m delighted that we are able to help West Berkshire Council work towards its carbon neutrality ambitions.

“This project serves as further evidence of Mace’s capabilities in the renewable energy space and is a symbol of our commitment to driving forwards green solutions that benefit not just the environment, but the communities that live there.”

