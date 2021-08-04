Mace joins Mayfair office rebuild

The old Berger House in Berkeley Square is being redeveloped

The new building at 38 Berkeley Square in London will provide 85,000 sq ft of office space across nine stories above ground and two basements, with more than 7,000 sq ft of communal terracing.

The scheme includes 9,000 sq ft of retail use on the ground and lower floors.

Prior to the redevelopment, the building is arranged over basement, ground and eight upper floors.

Toureen Contractors is already making progress pulling down the old building, with Tilley & Barrett Demolition. They are currently working on the fifth-floor slab as they works their way down

Designed by architect Piercy & Company, 38 Berkeley Square, previously known as Berger House, will use a mix of precast facades and Portland stone.

Completion is expected in the first quarter of 2024.

Ged Simmonds, managing director for commercial offices and residential at Mace, said: “Our team will support the client’s vision for a destination office space with an innovative sustainability strategy, minimising carbon emissions during demolition and build. Drawing on our experience in creating commercial office buildings in the City and heritage developments, we will deliver a new landmark in the heart of Mayfair.”

Peter Pulford, head of development at Astrea, said: “This appointment demonstrates Astrea’s commitment to create new spaces of the highest quality in the best locations and marks another key milestone in the revitalisation of Berkeley Square. This unique building, with exposed CLT soffits, has been designed to significantly enhance the occupier experience”.

