Mace lands £90m Tunbridge Wells theatre

Calverley Square theatre and offices

The £90m development includes a 1,200-seat theatre as well as a 20,000 sq ft office building, an underground car park and a public square in Tunbridge Wells town centre.

Planning permission was secured in April and work is expected to begin in 2019 with completion scheduled for 2021.

Designed by Allies & Morrison, the development has been planned around the entrance to the town’s Calverley Grounds park, linking the two distinct halves of the town.

The construction contract was awarded through the Southern Construction Framework.

Council leader David Jukes said: "I am really delighted that Mace has been chosen as our lead contractor. They came out on top throughout the procurement process which placed an emphasis on quality as well as price. I have great confidence that Mace will complete this project on time, on budget, as they have done before with other capital projects."

Terry Spraggett, Mace’s director for public sector construction, said: "It’s an honour to be chosen to deliver such an important project for Tunbridge Wells Borough Council – one that will provide a first-rate new theatre and public square for the people of the borough, as well as much-needed new commercial office space and parking. I look forward to working closely with the council as the project progresses. We are particularly conscious of the sensitive setting and the need to deliver this project with minimum disruption to neighbours."