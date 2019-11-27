Mace lands Norfolk County Hall works

Norfolk County Hall (Graham Hardy/Creative Commons)

Norfolk County Council has awarded Mace the contract for the refurbishment of County Hall's north tower, lower ground floor and basement areas.

This is the third and final stage of County Hall redevelopment works that began in 2012. Limited work has been undertaken since it was constructed in the 1960s. The renovation work is needed to improve building and safety standards and ensure the offices are fit for purpose, the council has said.

Mace is expected to complete the works within 13 months.

Norfolk County Hall (Graham Hardy/Creative Commons)

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk