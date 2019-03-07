Mace promotes former Carillion director

Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly joined Mace in 2018 following four years as a director of Carillion’s regions and communities division. Before that, he worked for John Laing, KPMG and Bovis Lendlease.

He now leads a team of 50 at Mace who provide management consultancy services to the built environment and infrastructure sectors.

Separate but affiliated services now being brought together under his leadership include placemaking, strategic planning, transformation and change, social value, risk management and assurance, and procurement. Mace delivers several of these services for clients such as Heathrow Airport and the Greater Manchester Combined Authority.

Mr Kelly’s job is to extend the services offered and find new opportunities for Mace. In particular, he will be scouting for work helping government and large corporate clients develop their infrastructure and real estate plans.

“I’m excited to be leading a growing and enthusiastic strategic advisory team at a time when clients are seeking fresh thinking alongside credible delivery,” he said.

“Our service offering, which spans both the public and private sectors, in the UK and internationally, provides early strategic advice that combines Mace’s pedigree in shaping and delivering complex programmes with a comprehensive understanding of our clients’ business objectives.

“In taking this approach, whether organisations are seeking a discrete service or an integrated and holistic offering, we are able to support them in converting their overarching business objectives into deliverable programmes.”

Jason Millett, Mace’s chief operating officer for consultancy, said: “Our strategic advisory offering is a key growth area for consultancy at Mace. It allows us to work with clients earlier in the lifecycle of a programme or project, helping them to ensure that they have the right strategic approach to ensure successful, long-term, sustainable delivery.

“This kind of strategic consultancy can make the difference between a programme that runs up huge costs and is delivered late, and one that lands on time and under budget. Paul is a fantastic appointment with a valuable set of experience and skills to draw upon; along with the right vision to build on the success we’ve already seen in this area.”