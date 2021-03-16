Mace promotes hydrogen powered generators

Mace has teamed up with AFC Energy, a supplier of hydrogen power generation technologies, to help clean up its construction sites.

The partners aim to commission the first AFC Energy H-Power systems on site in early 2022.

The partnership is in line with Mace’s ambition to achieve a 10% year on year reduction in carbon emissions from its operations and to remove diesel generators from its sites by 2026.

In addition to introducing AFC Energy’s fuel cell system across Mace’s sites, the two companies hope to work with plant hire companies and government to promote the benefits of hydrogen-based fuels.

AFC Energy chief executive Adam Bond said: “A sustainable construction industry and the need for improved urban air quality is driving growing contractor interest in transitioning away from diesel generators in meeting today’s temporary power needs. AFC Energy’s zero emission, hydrogen fuelled power generator addresses this growing demand for cleaner power.

“Mace is leading the construction sector’s transition away from diesel to sustainable power generation and our partnership, the first of its kind in the UK, will highlight to government and industry just how zero-emission technology can be adopted to significantly accelerate decarbonisation and meet net zero aspirations.”

Mace chief executive Mark Reynolds added: “This partnership with AFC Energy will hopefully be a significant step on our journey to removing diesel from our projects – helping to reduce emissions, pollutants and noise.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk