Mace shakes up its fit-out division

Mace’s fit-out business was previously called Como but the board wanted a name that better aligned with the corporate brand.

Stewart Ward joined Mace back in July after 15 years at Overbury, Morgan Sindall’s fit-out division, where he was commercial manager.

At Mace, he reports to Ged Simmonds, the managing director responsible for Mace’s commercial and fit out construction businesses.

“I’m excited to have been appointed to lead the next chapter of Mace’s journey in the fit-out sector,” Stewart Ward said. “We’ve got a fantastic team in place here, with a huge range of expertise and a portfolio of fantastic clients and projects. I’m very proud to have the opportunity to take Mace Interiors from strength to strength over the next five years and beyond.”