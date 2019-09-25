Mace shakes up management structure

Mark Reynolds, Mace's chief of chiefs

Mace is dividing into four streams, with a different chief for speculative property development, consultancy services, construction and facilities management – or in Mace speak: Develop, Consult, Construct and Operate.

Each division will have greater control over their strategies, within a framework set by the group board. Each divisional CEO and board will be responsible for client relationships, service delivery and overall performance.

From January 2020, David Grover will be CEO of Mace Develop, Jason Millett for Consult and Gareth Lewis for Construct. Currently they are chief operating officer of their respective divisions.

Ross Abbate, currently group managing director of Mace Macro, Mace’s ‘Operate’ business, becomes its chief executive.

In addition, Mark Castle will be chief operating officer for Mace Construct, stepping up from deputy COO.

Mark Holmes, currently COO for consultancy, will become deputy chairman of the group. He keeps some of his current roles, including being in charge of personnel and corporate social responsibility.

Richard Bienfait also starts in January as Mace's new chief financial officer.

Mace chief executive Mark Reynolds said: "I am pleased to announce the creation of a number of new leadership roles at Mace alongside some changes to the composition of the group board. In particular, I would like to congratulate Mark Holmes on his promotion to deputy chairman of the group.

“Mace’s future relies on us being committed to our succession plans and driving strong and sustainable growth across our four ‘engines’; allowing our leadership teams to respond more quickly to the needs of our clients and colleagues."

