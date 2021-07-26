Mace staffs up for highways expansion

Mark Anders and Lizz Robinson

Mace Consult has recruited Lizz Robinson and Mark Anders to put together a team following Mace’s appointment to Highways England’s £420m commercial and project management (CPMS) framework.

Lizz Robinson becomes Mace’s director and client manager for the CPMS framework, while overseeing Lot 2 – project management services, including planning, scheduling and risk management. Mark Anders will lead Mace’s work on Lot 1 – commercial management.

Over the past 20 years Lizz Robinson has worked for Atkins, Mouchel, Amey, CH2M, Turner & Townsend and Ernst & Young. She has joined Mace from Skanska, where she was also Highways England framework director for the past couple of years. She has an HNC in electrical and electronic engineering.

Mark Anders is a fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors and an NEC contract trainer who also has experience on Highways England projects. As Mace’s newly appointed commercial practice lead, he is responsible for developing the businesses’ commercial offer.

Mace director of transportation Sean Gray said: “These two appointments represent a real investment by Mace into the transport sector, a key area for growth for the consultancy business.”

Mace Consult chief executive Jason Millett said: “As we continue to grow our footprint within the transport sector, and following our launch of the 2026 business strategy, I look forward to working with Lizz and Mark to help us develop our Consult service offer and to transform how we deliver infrastructure.”



