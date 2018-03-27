News » UK » Mace submits Sheffield plans » published 27 Mar 2018
Mace submits Sheffield plans
Mace has submitted a planning application to Sheffield City Council for a city centre residential and student accommodation development.
The residential element of the project comprises 247 build-to-rent units, with studios and small flats set around a landscaped courtyard. The student scheme has 658 student beds in a mix of studios, cluster flats and townhouses.
The development is planned for Hoyle Street. Mace says it would “bring a neglected part of Sheffield’s industrial heritage to the fore”. A Grade II listed cementation furnace on the site would be the focal point of the development.
It has been designed by the Sheffield office of Jefferson Sheard Architects, with CBRE advising on planning.
Mace bought the 2.5-acre site in September 2017. If the project goes ahead, it would mean that Mace will be delivering more than 2,000 student beds in the next three years, including consented sites in Cardiff, Exeter and Oxford.
David Grover, Mace’s chief operating officer for development, said: “We have worked hard to design a scheme which places Sheffield’s industrial heritage at the heart of our proposals. As well as bringing forward modern student housing and new homes for Sheffield, the designs are sympathetic to the local area and will give the iconic cementation furnace a new lease of life as the centre piece of the site.”
