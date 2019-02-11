Mace takes over LSE's Marshall Building site

CGI of the Marshall Building, designed by Grafton Architects

Demolition of the existing structure at 44 Lincoln’s Inn Fields, the former home of Cancer Research UK, has been completed by McGee Demolition, appointed directly by LSE for this phase of the work.

Mace has now taken control of the central London site and will be working over the next two and a half years to deliver a new landmark academic facility for the university. The new building will house The Marshall Institute for Philanthropy & Social Entrepreneurship, founded by Sir Thomas Hughes-Hallett and Sir Paul Marshall to improve the impact, effectiveness and appeal of private contributions to the public good.

The new building, designed by Grafton Architects, will also house the academic departments of Accounting, Finance and Management, teaching facilities, as well as sports and arts rehearsal facilities including a sports hall.

Mace has been working with LSE over the last four years on the construction of another major development project, the £123m Centre Buildings Redevelopment. That project – for the construction of connected 13-storey and six-storey towers at the university’s Aldwych campus – is due to complete in time for the start of the 2019/20 academic year.

LSE director of capital development Kenneth Kinsella said: “This is a real milestone for the project, and we look forward to working with Mace over the next two years to turn our plans for the Marshall Building into reality. The demolition of the existing buildings has gone very well, and our success to date is a reflection of all of the hard work put into the project so far by the entire team.”

Terry Spraggett, managing director of public sector construction at Mace, said: “Over the last four years we have built a fantastic working relationship with LSE, first with the redevelopment of the Centre Buildings and now with the Marshall Building. They are a fantastic client, always pushing us to be more ambitious; and we are extremely pleased that they have chosen Mace to deliver the second phase of this very important project. The Marshall Building will be an iconic addition to the LSE’s campus, and we have been working closely with the architects, Grafton, to bring this ground-breaking design to life.”