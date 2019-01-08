Mace to build Stansted's £150m arrivals terminal

CGI of the new Stansted arrivals terminal and plaza

Construction work on the 39,000 m2 terminal is scheduled to start in spring 2019 and be completed in autumn 2020.

Building a new arrivals terminal and making the current building an enlarged departures terminal is the flagship project in the airport’s £600m transformation to cope with expected future growth in air traffic.

Ken O’Toole, chief executive of London Stansted, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Mace on board as we now focus on the most critical phase in the transformation of London Stansted. Mace has a great track record of delivering major projects like this on time, on budget and to the highest quality. London Stansted’s transformation project is really gathering momentum. We’ve made fantastic progress so far, but it’s this year when the project starts to take-off when work begins on our arrivals terminal. The terminal is the most significant contract the airport has awarded as part of this project, and when complete it will provide a first-class, technology enabled, experience for our passengers.”

Gareth Lewis, Mace’s chief operating officer for Construction, said: “The new arrivals terminal will completely transform Stansted and the experiences of the millions of people that arrive at the airport every year. Mace has a long heritage in the safe and successful delivery of major aviation projects across the world. This will be our first major construction project at Stansted since 2008, and we look forward to working closely with Manchester Airports Group to deliver the terminal.”

The arrivals terminal will include larger immigration and baggage reclaim areas, new retail facilities, a public forecourt and improved access for all onward transport options.

To mark the announcement of Mace's appointment, Stansted has released this fly-through animation of the transformed airport: