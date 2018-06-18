Mace wins South African airport projects

The project includes work at OR Tambo Airport

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) has appointed Mace’s cost consultancy JV MMQSMace to work on Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport, Africa’s largest airport for regional and intercontinental flights, and Cape Town International Airport, the second-busiest airport in South Africa and the third-busiest in Africa. ACSA owns most of South Africa’s major airports, as well as a number of other aviation facilities around the world, including in Sao Paolo and Mumbai.

MMQSMace was appointed to the ACSA three-year quantity surveying framework earlier this year, and has now been awarded three separate projects.

The three projects combined will see MMQSMace and the client work together with the rest of the project team to deliver more than US$70m of improvements to the two airports. The improvements include refurbishment of part of the airside corridor and construction of five new passenger seating nodes at the airport at OR Tambo Airport.

ACSA group manager portfolio management Tshepiso Raletsemo said: “First I would like to congratulate MMQSMace on its appointment to these three key airport upgrade projects. We welcome MMQSMace to the team and really look forward to building a great working relationship as these projects move forward.”

MMQSMace managing director Mandla Mlangeni added: “We are thrilled to have been appointed by ACSA as quantity surveyors for this infrastructure upgrade programme. OR Tambo International and Cape Town International are two of the most strategically important African airports, so it’s a privilege to help improve them for the future.

“By combining Mace’s extensive international aviation experience and MMQSMace’s local knowledge and expertise I’m confident that our first projects with ACSA will be a huge success.”