Mace’s Sheffield plans approved

A listed cementation furnace provides a centrepiece

The proposed development focuses on a Grade II listed cementation furnace on Hoyle Street. Mace bought the 2.5-acre site in September 2017 and submitted its plans in March 2018.

The residential element of the project includes 247 new apartments, made up of studios, one-bed and two-bed flats, set around a landscaped courtyard. The student scheme will consist of 658 student beds, comprising studios, cluster flats and townhouses.

The scheme has been designed by Jefferson Sheard Architects, and CBRE has advised Mace on planning.

David Grover, Mace’s chief operating officer for development, said: “Sheffield’s industrial heritage is a key part of its history, and the iconic cementation furnace on this site is a fantastic example of how important it is to preserve that legacy. I’m pleased that the council has recognised the potential of this scheme, and the importance of bringing forward much-needed high quality homes and modern, attractive student accommodation for Sheffield City Centre.”