Mactaggart & Mickel signs for Ayrshire care home

The contract for Meallmore involves the construction of a 52-bed, two-storey building set within landscaped grounds.

Head of contracts and timber systems Jamie McLean said that the firm was proud to be working on the development and that the care home had been designed to blend with nearby housing and other amenities.

Meallmore is a family-run company that has 23 care homes across Scotland. Property director Michael Gillespiesaid: “Mactaggart & Mickel have demonstrated a detailed understanding of our requirements and we are confident they will deliver a home of the highest standard.”

Construction of the care home is due to be completed in spring 2020.