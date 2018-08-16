Magnet dealership for Inmalo

GI-DA HMG-T lifting magnet

Inmalo’s product offering, which includes Mantovanibenne attachments and Montabert breakers, now stretches to GI-DA’s powered magnets.

GI-DA magnets have a range of systems including ECM electric units powered from a separate generator, BMG electric units powered by the machines electric circuit, EBL units with an in-built re-chargeable electric battery and internal hydraulically generated power units.

Inmalo is focusing on the larger HMG range of hydraulic magnets that use an internal hydraulically generated power unit for the demolition market. Included in this range is the HMG-T versions with teeth to help unearth buried or trapped metal debris in the ground. Hydraulics plug straight in to the breaker circuit and optional coupling devices are available to the standard chains.

“GI-DA magnets enable ferrous metals to be located, picked up and moved around site with ease, complementing our comprehensive demolition and recycling attachments range,” said Inmalo manager Charles Polak.

GI-DA sales director Achile Gorlani said: “We are pleased to have found an experienced, major supplier and dealer for our products. Our brand and quality is well known in the industry and we are delighted to put our products in very experienced and capable hands of the Inmalo team here in the UK.”