Expansion planned for Midlothian Snowsports Centre

This capital investment in Destination Hillend are expected to generate income for the council to partially help offset the impact of continued restraints on public sector funding.

At the full council meeting this week, councillorsapproved a number of recommendations including the cash injection, phased over three financial years between 2019 and 2022.

As well as approving the funding from the General Services Capital Plan, councillors agreed to market and sell the site earmarked for a hotel.

Detailed planning, delivery and procurement of the project will now get under way.

The ideas – which may be subject to planning consents and other agreements and permissions - could include:

zipline - highest in the UK

alpine coaster - longest in the UK

new reception building for the snowsports centre

foodcourt and function space

associated retail space

‘glamping’ tourist accommodation

activity dome with high ropes and soft play

‘funslope’ upgrade and extension

hotel development

The approval comes after a public consultation. More than 200 people attended an event in January to give their views, the majority of which were in favour of the scheme.

The council said that Destination Hillend has the potential to create more than 30 new full-time equivalent jobs with the council and a further 50 permanent, third party jobs, including serving the foodcourt kiosks, retail unit and hotel.