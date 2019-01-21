Major Japanese contractor gets four-month suspension

The suspension has been ordered by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport & Tourism under the provisions of the Construction Business Act. It comes into effect on 1 February and covers business activities aiming at securing contracts for private work in respect of civil engineering construction in Japan.

Shimizu was found guilty of violating the Antimonopoly Act with respect to the Shinkansen Shinagawa Station (North-section) construction project and others, which had been commissioned by the Central Japan Railway Company.

“We regret that this grave situation has occurred and apologize once again to all of our shareholders and other stakeholders for the concern that this matter has caused,” said the company. “We have put in place stringent measures to prevent a recurrence of similar incidents as announced on March 23, 2018 and are firmly determined to restore the trust of our stakeholders and the public through these measures.”