Major rail win takes Salini Impregilo into Norway

It has a 51% stake in a joint venture with Impresa Pizzarotti that has signed a €388m (£348m) civil works contract to upgrade a 13.6km section of a rail line between the towns of Nykirke and Barkaker south of Oslo.

The contract was awarded by Bane Nor, the state-owned company responsible for Norway’s railway infrastructure.

The win represents the latest effort by the group to expand in countries that are investing in infrastructure and carry a lower risk profile, such as Australia and the United States.

Under the terms of the contract, set to be completed by 2022, Salini Impregilo and its partner will design and build a double-track line, including two bridges, three tunnels and a station near the town of Skoppum.

The project is for a section of Vestfold Line, which is being modernised to reduce travel times and increase passenger capacity. The Norwegian National Transport Plan has as one of its priorities the establishment of a continuous double-track rail line between Oslo and Tønsberg by 2024. The line between Nykirke and Barkaker to be upgraded by Salini Impregilo is one of the two remaining single-track sections required to meet this goal. Once they are both upgraded, travel time between Oslo and Tønsberg will be about an hour, with a frequency of up to four trains an hour in either direction.

