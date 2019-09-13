Malcolm Construction orders Miller attachments

The deal will see Miller quick coupler and heavy-duty excavator bucket attachments added to Malcolm Plant’s portfolio as part of its 2019 replacement programme for use with its range of new 1.5t to 22t. The machines will be used on various construction sites, recycling plants and quarries across the UK.

Director of plant Darren Gilmour said: “The demand for Miller's products from our customers led to the start of what has turned into a really successful partnership between us. Malcolm Plant have been using Miller hitches and buckets for the past 15-20 years and the level of customer satisfaction that Miller’s products have delivered over the years has led to Malcolm Plant ordering Miller products for a vast majority of its machine requirements. In addition, the aftersales and customer care from Miller has always been spot on and this is one of the reasons that we continue to get our attachments from them.”

He added that Miller’s flexible range of high quality, reliable products come with outstanding customer service and support. “One of the core reasons we use Miller products is because of the increased safety and reliability,” he said. “This year Malcolm Plant have purchased Miller full Hardox 450 buckets for a number of their excavators from 14 tonne and above with ESCO hardware. We have been using Hardox buckets for the last three to four years and have seen less repair costs and wear on buckets.”

