Mammoet SPMTs transport giant modules for Texas factory

The company’s large SPMT fleet – drawn from pools around the world - has been used to aid construction at the Gulf Coast Growth Ventures (GCGV) site in San Patricio County, Texas. The crews have recently completed the haul of the largest modules to be received so far for the construction of the plastics manufacturing facility.

The most recent shipment included some of the largest onshore modules in the industry. The modules were transported along a dedicated 8km haulage route using SPMTs.

To transport the largest modules of the project, crews used as many as eight sets of SPMT with 62 axle-lines for a single module – giving 496 axle-lines in total. At its operational peak, Mammoet used 1,578 axle-lines of SPMT to ensure continuous delivery of modules to site.

Mammoet project manager Wendell Johnson said: “Mammoet is pleased to have the opportunity to provide our equipment and expertise to GCGV. We are proud to have been selected as a valued team member and strive to continuously deliver our part in bringing this facility to fruition.”

By pooling resources from six international locations, Mammoet was able to supply all the axle-lines for the GCGV transports. Mammoet maintains more than 4,700 lines of SPMT globally, sourced from over 140 branches.

GCGV is a joint venture between ExxonMobil and SABIC, created to advance construction of a plastics manufacturing facility in San Patricio County, Texas.

