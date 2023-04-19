Man City confirms £300m stadium expansion plans

CGI of the future Etihad Stadium

The Abu Dhabi owned football club wants to turn the stadium into an all-year-round entertainment venue.

A covered City Square fan zone, with capacity for 3,000 people and food outlets, a new club shop, museum and a 400-bed hotel are proposed.

The plans also include several connected all-weather facilities, integrated into the stadium, centred around an expanded North Stand with one larger, single upper tier above the existing lower tier, increasing capacity to over 60,000. Above the upper tier would be a bar with views of the pitch, together with a stadium roof walk experience.

The Club’s proposals represent over £300m investment into East Manchester through a major construction project that would take up to three years to complete, it says.

Danny Wilson, managing director of Manchester City Operations, said: “Over several months we have been developing concepts and designs for a best-in-class fan experience and year-round entertainment and leisure destination at the Etihad Stadium and are delighted to have now submitted a planning application to Manchester City Council.

“As with all Club developments, ensuring our local community benefit is a key priority and we believe these proposals will deliver long-term economic and social opportunities, building on the regeneration work delivered in East Manchester by City Football Group since 2008.”

