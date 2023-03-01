Management changes at Lee Marley

Lee Marley

Lee Marley Brickwork has promoted William Gingell from construction director to managing director of the brickwork division as part of the restructuring; Nick Boulton is promoted from commercial director to managing director of the scaffolding division.

Chief executive and founder Lee Marley said: “With revenue of £68m in 2022 the company has come a long way since we started out in 1997 and this is the natural next step in our journey. Nick and William have performed exceptionally well during their time with us, and their promotion will reinforce our customer focus and our ability to look at new opportunities in the industry.”

In addition, the company has appointed Julia Gregory as its first non-executive director. She takes up the role today, 1st March 2023. Julia Gregory is a former director of projects at Ebbsfleet Development Corporation and head of developments at Gatwick Airport and Stansted Airports.

Chief operating officer Dan Clarkson said: “We are delighted that Julia is joining our board. She brings a wealth of experience from large scale urban regeneration and infrastructure projects and will be an invaluable sounding board in the next stage of the development of the business. Her passion towards training, social value and encouraging more women into construction is very much aligned with our own and that of our business. Construction is very much a people industry, and we are looking forward to working with Julia to broaden our recruitment strategy, particularly onto our award-winning apprenticeship programme and our Future Leaders career development pathway.”

