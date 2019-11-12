Management contract awarded for Aruba airport expansion

The work is part of the airport’s Gateway 2030 project, which encompasses redevelopment and expansion. Aruba Airport is currently one of the busiest airports in the Caribbean Region, with 29 different airlines and over 2.5 million passengers per year.

The contract was awarded to Arcadis by Aruba Airport Authority (AAA). Arcadis will provide AAA with contract management and technical supervision services for the development of a new pier and passenger gates. Specifically, Arcadis is responsible for the contract management and technical supervision of all demolition works and the expansion and complete revamp of the existing check-in hall. Included in Arcadis’ scope of work are a new immigrations and security hall plus a new retail and food & beverage plaza. In addition, Arcadis will supervise work on a new baggage hall, a pier extension with three contact gates and external roads including paving.

The project is aiming for LEED Gold certification.

“We are proud to be working under the program and project management of the AAA on this groundbreaking project,” said Nick Hutchinson, Arcadis’ global leader for integrated airport solutions.

He added: “Our multi-national team that will work at Aruba Airport will consist of experts from Latin America, Europe, North America and Middle East. We are convinced that the Gateway 2030 project will greatly benefit the people and economy of Aruba, as well as the comfort and travel efficiency of visitors.”

AAA CEO Joost Meijs said: “It’s very exciting for Aruba Airport to be one step closer to the groundbreaking of the Gateway 2030 project. We are glad that Arcadis is going to support the accountable AAA project and programme team whom are responsible for leading this ambitious extension of our airport facilities. Their ample experience in this field will be relied on to successfully complete the airport’s expansion and modernisation project.”

