Management shake-up at Wates Construction

Mark Tant becomes managing director of Wates Construction

Mark Tant, currently managing director for Wates Residential London, moves to the newly-created role of managing director of Wates Construction.

He reports to Paul Chandler, whose job title is managing director of Wates Construction Group.

Mark Tant spent 29 years with Willmott Dixon before joining Shepherd Construction in 2012 to head up its operations in southern England. Since Wates acquired Shepherd in 2015, he has been responsible for the development of Wates’ private residential projects in London.

He now takes over responsibility for the regional business units within the Wates Construction Group.

Richard Shroll, currently managing director of Wates Residential North, becomes managing director of Wates Residential London, reporting to Mark Tant. He has been with Wates for nearly 30 years.

There are also promotions for regional business unit directors Paul Dodsworth and John Carlin, whose roles are broadened.

Paul Dodsworth assumes the new role of regional managing director of Wates Construction North, including responsibility for the Residential North business. Paul joined Wates from Bowmer & Kirkland in 2015 as business unit director for the Construction North East business.

John Carlin is promoted to the role of regional managing director for Wates Construction Midlands, from his current position as business unit director.

Paul Dodsworth and John Carlin also report to Mark Tant.

All appointments are effective from 1st January 2019.

Paul Chandler, managing director of Wates Construction Group, said: “Wates Construction has enjoyed an extremely positive year, and as we head towards the end of 2018, we have experienced sustained improvements in financial performance, as well as a year-on-year rise in the value of projects on which we embark.

“Our success is driven by our talented people, and I’m fortunate to be working alongside a strong leadership team, now boosted by these internal appointments from within our own ranks. These appointments leave us ideally placed to deliver continuous, profitable growth across our national construction business.”

Pictured below, left to right, are Mark Tant, Richard Shroll, Paul Dodsworth and John Carlin