Manchester approves 2 and 3 Angel Square

2&3 Angel Square will be opposite the Co-op headquarters (shown left of this CG image), built as 1 Angel Square a decade ago

The new buildings at 2 and 3 Angel Square will between them offer 440,000 sq ft of Grade A office space, designed by architects Cartwright Pickard to set “a new benchmark for sustainability, wellbeing, smart connectivity and flexible use of amenity spaces”.

Standing 14 storeys high, 2 Angel Square will have 197,926 sq ft of offices and a further 17,200 sq ft of potential commercial space on the top floor.

3 Angel Square will be 13 storeys, with 241,531 sq ft of offices and 22,690 sq ft of commercial space.

These buildings will complement the landmark 1 Angel Square, completed by Bam in 2013, and 4 Angel Square, now under construction by Bowmer & Kirkland and due to complete in early 2023, in the centre of developer MEPC’s eight-hectare NOMA development zone.

Construction will begin as soon as Bowmer & Kirkland completes on 4 Angel Square and is expected to employ around 400 construction workers during the build.

The façade of the buildings will be in keeping with the heritage buildings in the NOMA estate, and use glazed, angled terracotta panels, reflecting different colours at different times of the day.

By using the east-west level change to their advantage, the design team has effectively ‘buried’ amenities such as cycle storage, waste facilities and car parking in the lower part of the site.

The whole NOMA development is valued at £800m.

MEPC development director Dan Hyde said: “This is a fantastic step forward for NOMA and a huge vote of confidence in our vision for a people-focused city centre neighbourhood which celebrates Manchester’s rich heritage while embracing innovation and sustainability.

“There is a real need for high quality office spaces in central Manchester, but it’s key that these spaces provide sustainable working environments and green areas in order to attract and retain the next generation of occupiers – this is exactly what these buildings and the surrounding NOMA estate provides.

“We are now ready to move forward with our ambitious plans to provide sector-leading sustainability credentials in Grade A office space that’s truly environmentally friendly for today and tomorrow.”

Peter Cartwright, founding director of Cartwright Pickard, said: “This proposal has been driven from the outset by its context and an ambition to create the next generation in sustainable office development. Through thorough analysis and regular dialogue with Manchester City Council, we believe 2 and 3 Angel Square will be positive additions to the area, working harmoniously with the historic fabric of the NOMA heritage estate area, but also as a striking, contemporary intervention in the NOMA masterplan. We are delighted that the scheme has been granted planning permission and we look forward to getting on and building these buildings.”

