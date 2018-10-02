Manchester tenders £140m small works framework

Manchester’s TC976 small works construction framework will be available for use by a host if local authorities and public bodies in the northwest.

Projects to be let under the framework agreement are likely to range from small new-build extensions and building refurbishments to mechanical & electrical repairs.

The intention is to invite up to 18 suppliers to tender, of which up to nine will be appointed to the framework. The framework will be awarded for an initial term of three years with an option to extend for up to one additional year.

The procurement documents are available at: www.the-chest.org.uk