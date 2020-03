A total of 71 people were in the hotel in Fujian province, nine of whom found their own way out. As of the early hours of this morning GMT, 10 people had died and 38 were sent for medical treatment, with 23 people still missing.

Local reports say that the hotel had been built in the last few years and that further construction work had been undertaken recently.

