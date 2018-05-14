Marcon secures museum fit-out

Marcon has been awarded the contract to fit-out of the new Biggin Hill Memorial Museum in London.

The museum will tell the history of Britain’s most famous fighter station, in particular its role during the Second World War.

The project will also secure the future of the Grade II listed St George’s RAF Chapel of Remembrance.

Working with Redman Design, London Borough of Bromley and the Biggin Hill Memorial Museum team, Marcon will fit out the museum to creating a new visitor attraction at Biggin Hill. The museum displays will include archive photography, film footage and sound with some specially commissioned films.

Marcon’s in-house specialist joinery workshop will manufacture the feature setworks, furniture and solid surface items within the new museum.

Director Mark O’Connor said: “This is a very exciting scheme and when complete will be a world class museum for local people and international visitors alike. Securing this project in London is another important milestone in our continued strategic growth within the heritage sector.”

Jemma Johnson-Davey, director of the Biggin Hill Memorial Museum, added: “With Marcon’s help, we will be opening our doors to the public in November this year, 100 years after the end of the First World War and on the centenary year of the founding of the RAF. The museum will celebrate and share people’s first hand experiences of wartime Biggin Hill offering our visitors a truly unique and personal account.”