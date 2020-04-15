Marlborough Highways wins £56m Haringey deal

White Hart Lane, in Haringey

The contract is due to start in July 2020 and runs for an initial five years with the option to extend for a further two years. It is valued at around £56m.

The work will cover all aspects of highway infrastructure including carriageway, footway and cycleway maintenance as well as new-build highway projects including junction improvements, traffic calming measures, gully, drainage works and sustainable drainage systems (SuDS).

Marlborough will also provide the council with an emergency response service.

Marlborough also has a four-year street lighting and minor improvement works contract in Haringey that started in October 2019.

Managing director Matthew Revell said: “We have been working really well with Haringey on the street lighting contract and we are thrilled to have now also been awarded their highway maintenance contract. We look forward to developing the relationship with Haringey further, providing a consolidated service between the two contracts.”

As previously reported earlier this month, Marlborough Highways also has a £100m, eight-year highways contract from the London Borough of Hackney starting in July.

