Marlborough lands Islington highways

Marlborough Highways doing its thing

The contract began on 1st July 2022 and is worth £4.57m a year.

It comes with the option to run an additional two years to 2029, giving it a total potential value of £32m.

The scope of services includes putting in new cycleways and public realm improvements as well as regular highway maintenance.

Marlborough already works for seven other London boroughs, including neighbouring Hackney and Haringey.

Managing director Matthew Revell said: “Our dedicated team are proud to serve the people of this fantastic part of London, and with our in-depth knowledge, we are committed to creating a better environment for everyone to live, work and travel."

Cllr Rowena Champion, Islington Council’s executive member for environment & transport, said: “We have taken great strides in creating a more environmentally-friendly, pleasant borough for local people, and we’re looking forward to working with Marlborough Highways to continue this positive progress.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk