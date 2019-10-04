  1. Instagram
Fri October 04 2019

  3. Marshall signs Dunfermline redevelopment contract

7 hours Marshall Construction has secured a contract worth £11.25m for the first two phases of a redevelopment scheme in Dunfermline’s Linen Quarter.

The Depot will be built in the first phase
Its appointment as principal contractor for the work at the former Pilmuir Works follows a comprehensive negotiation process. Phase 1 – known as The Depot – will provide commercial space and 37 apartments for private sale. Phase 2, known as Foundry, involves construction of 66 mid-market residential units for Kingdom Initiatives.

The Linen Quarter redevelopment combines Victorian Italianate architecture with contemporary design and architectural restoration.

Byzantian managing director Dan Multon said: “We are very pleased to be working with Marshall Construction on The Linen Quarter, a new residential district for Dunfermline, and look forward to working on other place-making developments in the near future.”

