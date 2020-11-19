Marshalls returns furlough money

Marshalls said that the business outlook had improved and its trading position was now stronger than expected, enabling it to repay the money.

“At Marshalls we aim to do the right things, for the right reasons, in the right way,” said chief executive Martyn Coffey. “It has always been our intention to pay back the furlough money if we were able, and I’m really pleased that we are in a position to do so.”

He continued: “This has been a tough year for everyone but we’re encouraged by the strong demand for our domestic products as well as a quicker than expected recovery in commercial and public sectors. As always we have put the health and safety of our people first and I am very proud of how they have risen to challenges and worked in different ways to support our customers and partners.”

