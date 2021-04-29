Marshalls sticks with Hiab for cranes

Hiab X-HiPro 099R roll loader with brick grab

Marshalls, a traditional Hiab user, has ordered 108 new Hiab loader cranes equipped with HiConnect telematics and ProCare repair and maintenance contracts for eight years.

The cranes ordered are the medium range Hiab X-HiDuo 138 B-2 loader cranes with Hiab brick grabs. They will be supplied by Hiab to Massey Truck Engineering who will install them on truck trailer combinations, as well as the Hiab X-HiPro 099R roll loaders with brick grabs installed on SDC Trailers, construction spec platform trailer.

Marshalls logistics director Nigel Basey said: “Following an appraisal of the market, which involved trialling up-to-date crane models and seeking the important feedback from our drivers, Hiab was chosen as the crane supplier to Marshalls. We were particularly impressed with the added benefits of the HiConnect system as well as the high service levels already received on the existing Hiab fleet.”

