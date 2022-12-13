Martin Samworth to chair new RICS board

Martin Samworth

The new role and RICS board are part of the reforms made in response to the recommendations of the Bichard Review of the institution.

The new RICS board will be a majority-member board overseeing day to day operations at RICS, delivering and executing on the strategic plan on behalf of governing council. The new structure also sees parity for the new RICS board with the standards and regulation board, with both accountable to governing council, but with a clear separation of RICS’ regulatory functions and its membership work.

Martin Samworth FRICS retired from CBFE two years ago after nearly 40 years with the firm. He retains various non-executive and advisory roles within the industry.

He said: “RICS is a broadly based institution that must be forward thinking with a clear identity and an authoritative voice. It should be bold and passionate, ambitious and challenging, and must speak out positively to influence the issues that matter. I have always loved being involved in something that touches everyone’s lives, as property does.

“I have been a proud member of RICS for some 35 years, and have always regarded it as an honour and privilege. It is my aim to make sure that our membership feel the same, and to facilitate an engaged and rewarded profession who gain as much from us as we do from them. Our professionals and their expertise are our best ambassadors.”

He continued: “As a strong advocate for change and evolution I believe passionately that this role has the potential to make a significant difference and positive impact on both the profession and its standing in both the built environment and the wider business world. I’m excited to have the opportunity to build our influence with stakeholders and to work with the wider industry in attracting a new and dynamic generation of young professionals.”

Harriet Kemp, chair of the appointments panel and co-chair of the nomination and renumeration committee, added: "Martin's industry experience across locations and cultures, alongside his strong global connections, make him an excellent appointment to this critical role. We were inspired by his passion for an industry he has dedicated his entire career to, and are confident that he will be a key figure in delivering our transformative vision.

“We are confident that Martin will seize this opportunity to push forward and lead from the front on the issues that matter – such as climate change and sustainability, data and tech, diversity and inclusion and the future skills needed.”

